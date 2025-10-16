GoldBorg 2
- Experten
- Tjark Hendrik Groeger
- Version: 2.91
- Aktualisiert: 21 Oktober 2025
- Aktivierungen: 10
Goldborg 2 - XAUUSD (M1)
Goldborg 2 ist ein Expert Advisor, der für den 1-Minuten-Zeitrahmen des XAUUSD entwickelt wurde.
Er ist Prop-Firm-kompatibel und enthält eine integrierte Randomisierung gegen Korrelation und Verbot.
Die Screenshots zeigen die "Prop-Einstellungen".
Screenshots eines hochriskanten Setups mit ca. 50% Drawdown werden als Beispiel zum Testen zur Verfügung gestellt.
1000> 144.000€ im Jahr 2025
Der aktuelle Preis wird abgezinst, bis der Singnal Meilensteine erreicht.
10% Wachstum: 599
50% Wachstum: 799
100% Wachstum: 999
Der endgültige Preis wird bei 200% erreicht werden und beträgt 1499 USD.
Goldborg 2 wird auch Teil des kommenden Signals MOST OPTIMAL SIGNAL 2.0 sein
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339501?source=Site+Signale+Mein
der Nachfolger von MOST OPTIMAL SIGNAL ,
der sowohl den neuen Goldborg 2 als auch den kommenden Stonks Go Up 2.0 enthalten wird.
Keine Gewinngarantie. Die Performance der Vergangenheit ist keine Garantie für zukünftige Ergebnisse.
Der Benutzer hat keinen Kommentar hinterlassen
GoldBorg 2 is a long-bias, gold-buying algorithm. It performs well in rising markets, struggles in falling markets, and is not suited for ranging or sideways conditions. This behavior is inherent to strategies that only take buy positions. When market conditions align — sustained upward movement — the system works as intended; when they do not, drawdowns are expected. Proper configuration, risk settings, and realistic expectations are essential for any trend-dependent EA. I aim for transparent, detailed communication and reliable support. Anyone reading this should know that I dedicated substantial time to assisting this customer and repeatedly provided the instructions needed to make everything work. I stand behind both the products and the service I provide.