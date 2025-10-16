GoldBorg 2

Goldborg 2 - XAUUSD (M1)

Goldborg 2 ist ein Expert Advisor, der für den 1-Minuten-Zeitrahmen des XAUUSD entwickelt wurde.


Er ist Prop-Firm-kompatibel und enthält eine integrierte Randomisierung gegen Korrelation und Verbot.


Die Screenshots zeigen die "Prop-Einstellungen".


Screenshots eines hochriskanten Setups mit ca. 50% Drawdown werden als Beispiel zum Testen zur Verfügung gestellt.

1000> 144.000€ im Jahr 2025


Der aktuelle Preis wird abgezinst, bis der Singnal Meilensteine erreicht.

10% Wachstum: 599

50% Wachstum: 799

100% Wachstum: 999

Der endgültige Preis wird bei 200% erreicht werden und beträgt 1499 USD.


Goldborg 2 wird auch Teil des kommenden Signals MOST OPTIMAL SIGNAL 2.0 sein

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339501?source=Site+Signale+Mein


 der Nachfolger von MOST OPTIMAL SIGNAL ,
der sowohl den neuen Goldborg 2 als auch den kommenden Stonks Go Up 2.0 enthalten wird.

Keine Gewinngarantie. Die Performance der Vergangenheit ist keine Garantie für zukünftige Ergebnisse.

Auswahl:
NN
944
NN 2025.12.08 13:57 
 

Der Benutzer hat keinen Kommentar hinterlassen

Tjark Hendrik Groeger
561
Antwort vom Entwickler Tjark Hendrik Groeger 2025.12.08 21:38
Thank you for taking the time to leave a review. I am genuinely surprised by your comments, because our communication over several weeks was focused on helping you get your robots configured, and running. I provided extensive guidance far beyond what is normally expected. To clarify an important point: I never insulted you. The only moment where I needed to be direct was when I repeatedly asked you for the exact error message from your terminal so I could diagnose the issue. Instead of sending the error, you kept restarting the terminal and repeatedly removing and reinstalling the EA — which deleted the information I needed. After several attempts, I explained that the technical steps must be followed precisely. I understand the mechanics behind these issues, and I needed you to provide the actual error rather than reacting emotionally or changing the setup each time. This was not an insult; it was necessary technical guidance so I could resolve the problem for you. Regarding performance:
GoldBorg 2 is a long-bias, gold-buying algorithm. It performs well in rising markets, struggles in falling markets, and is not suited for ranging or sideways conditions. This behavior is inherent to strategies that only take buy positions. When market conditions align — sustained upward movement — the system works as intended; when they do not, drawdowns are expected. Proper configuration, risk settings, and realistic expectations are essential for any trend-dependent EA. I aim for transparent, detailed communication and reliable support. Anyone reading this should know that I dedicated substantial time to assisting this customer and repeatedly provided the instructions needed to make everything work. I stand behind both the products and the service I provide.
Antwort auf eine Rezension