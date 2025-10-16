GoldBorg 2

Goldborg 2 – XAUUSD (M1)

Goldborg 2 is an Expert Advisor designed for the XAUUSD 1-minute timeframe.


It is prop-firm-compliant and includes built-in randomization against correlation an ban.


Screenshots show the “Prop Settings”.


Screenshots of a high-risk setup with approximately 50% drawdown is provided as an example for testing.

1000> 144.000€ in 2025


The current price is discounted until the Singnal reaches milestones.

10% Growth: 599

50% Growth: 799

100% Growth: 999

The final Price will be which will be reached at 200% and is 1499 USD.


Goldborg 2 will also be part of the upcoming signal MOST OPTIMAL SIGNAL 2.0

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339501?source=Site+Signals+My


 the successor of MOST OPTIMAL SIGNAL ,
which will include both the new Goldborg 2 and the upcoming Stonks Go Up 2.0.

No profit guarantees. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

제작자의 제품 더 보기
GoldBorg
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
Experts
This is the Goldborg Gold EA. It trades on the XAUUSD chart in the 1H timeframe. This EA is optimized for the Broker ICTrading only! NO MARTINGALE OR GRID  The signal is a combination of both Stonks Go Up EA and Goldborg (both EAs that I sell). The price will be changed to $500 each if the signal hits 210%! https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322075?source=Site So get the power duo until the price increases! : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135150?source=Site+Market+MT5+Expert+Search+Rat
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
Experts
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
필터:
NN
959
NN 2025.12.08 13:57 
 

사용자가 평가에 대한 코멘트를 남기지 않았습니다

Tjark Hendrik Groeger
562
개발자의 답변 Tjark Hendrik Groeger 2025.12.08 21:38
Thank you for taking the time to leave a review. I am genuinely surprised by your comments, because our communication over several weeks was focused on helping you get your robots configured, and running. I provided extensive guidance far beyond what is normally expected. To clarify an important point: I never insulted you. The only moment where I needed to be direct was when I repeatedly asked you for the exact error message from your terminal so I could diagnose the issue. Instead of sending the error, you kept restarting the terminal and repeatedly removing and reinstalling the EA — which deleted the information I needed. After several attempts, I explained that the technical steps must be followed precisely. I understand the mechanics behind these issues, and I needed you to provide the actual error rather than reacting emotionally or changing the setup each time. This was not an insult; it was necessary technical guidance so I could resolve the problem for you. Regarding performance:
GoldBorg 2 is a long-bias, gold-buying algorithm. It performs well in rising markets, struggles in falling markets, and is not suited for ranging or sideways conditions. This behavior is inherent to strategies that only take buy positions. When market conditions align — sustained upward movement — the system works as intended; when they do not, drawdowns are expected. Proper configuration, risk settings, and realistic expectations are essential for any trend-dependent EA. I aim for transparent, detailed communication and reliable support. Anyone reading this should know that I dedicated substantial time to assisting this customer and repeatedly provided the instructions needed to make everything work. I stand behind both the products and the service I provide.
리뷰 답변