Goldborg 2 – XAUUSD (M1)

Goldborg 2 is an Expert Advisor designed for the XAUUSD 1-minute timeframe.



It is prop-firm-compliant and includes built-in randomization against correlation an ban.





Screenshots show the “Prop Settings” (original configuration).



Screenshots of a high-risk setup with approximately 50% drawdown is provided as an example for testing.

1000> 144.000€ in 2025





The current price is discounted for users who purchased the original Goldborg EA as an upgrade offer.

The final price will be 500 USD.





Goldborg 2 will also be part of the upcoming signal MOST OPTIMAL SIGNAL 2.0,

the successor of MOST OPTIMAL SIGNAL ,

which will include both the new Goldborg 2 and the upcoming Stonks Go Up 2.0.

No profit guarantees. Past performance does not guarantee future results.