Goldborg 2 – XAUUSD (M1)
Goldborg 2 is an Expert Advisor designed for the XAUUSD 1-minute timeframe.
It is prop-firm-compliant and includes built-in randomization against correlation an ban.
Screenshots show the “Prop Settings”.
Screenshots of a high-risk setup with approximately 50% drawdown is provided as an example for testing.
1000> 144.000€ in 2025
The current price is discounted until the Singnal reaches milestones.
10% Growth: 599
50% Growth: 799
100% Growth: 999
The final Price will be which will be reached at 200% and is 1499 USD.
Goldborg 2 will also be part of the upcoming signal MOST OPTIMAL SIGNAL 2.0
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339501?source=Site+Signals+My
the successor of MOST OPTIMAL SIGNAL ,
which will include both the new Goldborg 2 and the upcoming Stonks Go Up 2.0.
No profit guarantees. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
GoldBorg 2 is a long-bias, gold-buying algorithm. It performs well in rising markets, struggles in falling markets, and is not suited for ranging or sideways conditions. This behavior is inherent to strategies that only take buy positions. When market conditions align — sustained upward movement — the system works as intended; when they do not, drawdowns are expected. Proper configuration, risk settings, and realistic expectations are essential for any trend-dependent EA. I aim for transparent, detailed communication and reliable support. Anyone reading this should know that I dedicated substantial time to assisting this customer and repeatedly provided the instructions needed to make everything work. I stand behind both the products and the service I provide.