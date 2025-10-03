Session Map Pro With Key Levels

Session Map Pro automatically plots the critical price levels from previous trading days and overlays visual session markers, giving you an instant "roadmap" of potential support and resistance.

It transforms your chart into a strategic trading battlefield.

Detailed Line Reference Guide (For visual display m1-m5 works best but can be attached to any time frame) Default lookbackDays=5. "Set to 1 for today only and a less cluttered display"

1.Horizontal lines (n) Days)

Solid GREEN Line (Daily High):

The highest price reached on a specific previous day.

Acts as a potential resistance zone. Price often reacts when approaching these levels from below. A break above can signal continued strength.



Solid RED Line (Daily Low):

The lowest price reached on a specific previous day.

Acts as a potential support zone. Price often bounces when approaching these levels from above. A break below can signal continued weakness.



Solid Yellow Line (Daily Open):

The opening price of a specific previous day.

A key psychological level and balance point. Price will often be drawn back to retest the open of previous days. It often acts as dynamic support/resistance.



Dotted DODGER BLUE Line (UK Session Open Price):

The exact price of the instrument at the moment the London financial session opened.

A critical level for European session traders. The market's behavior relative to this price often sets the tone for the London session. It's a common level for breakout or mean-reversion strategies.



Dotted HOT PINK Line (US Session Open Price):

The exact price of the instrument at the moment the New York financial session opened.

Perhaps the most important level for day traders. The direction price takes from the US open often defines the trend for the rest of the day. Watch for rejection or acceptance at this level.



2.Vertical session lines (On the Current Day) and passed days



YELLOW dot Line (Asian Session / Daily Start):

Marks the official start of the new trading day (00:00 Server Time).

This is your daily "reset" line. The price action to the right of this line is today's battle. It's the reference point for the day's range.

BLUE dot Lines (UK/London Session):

What they are: Mark the open (08:00) and close (16:30) of the London trading sessionHow to use it: London is the most liquid session. Expect increased volatility and strong directional moves between these lines.

The open often creates the first significant momentum of the day.



PINK/MAGENTA dot lines (US/New York Session):

Mark the open (13:30) and close (20:00) of the New York trading session.

The NY session often overlaps with London, creating the most volatile period of the day. The US open is a known catalyst for major breakouts and trend developments.



How to Trade with This Indicator

Identify Key Levels:

Before a session opens, look at the corresponding open price line from previous days.

These are your initial targets and reversal zones.



Watch for Confluences:

A trade has a higher probability when multiple levels align. For example, if today's price is approaching both a previous day's high (Green) AND the previous US open price (Pink), that is a very strong resistance cluster.



Understand Session Context:

Use the vertical lines to understand "who is driving the market." A move that starts at the UK open and continues through the US open shows strong, sustained momentum.

In essence, this indicator doesn't give you signals; it gives you context. It answers the questions: What are the important price levels from recent history? And where are we in the trading day?

This allows you to make informed, high-probability trading



Your feedback is welcome, and feature requests are encouraged.

Bug report



Given the complexity of this indicator. Some bugs may not have been discovered yet.

If you think you've found a bug in Session Map Pro.

Do not rush the process.

Write a precise description of the context. Write a description of the error as precise as possible.

Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date







