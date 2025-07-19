Prism Winner EA

4.2

Prism Winner EA - Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor

Prism Winner EA combines four proven trading strategies with flexible execution modes. Trade single positions with stop losses or use advanced grid strategies. The system includes comprehensive risk management and professional filtering.

Key Features

Four Trading Strategies

  • RSI Mean Reversion: High-precision trades based on overbought/oversold conditions.

  • Bollinger Bands Classic: Statistical captures of price extremes.

  • Support/Resistance Bounce: Trading from key price levels.

  • Confluence Multi-Signal: A combined indicator approach for high-probability entries.

Flexible Trading Modes

  • Single Trade Mode: Traditional trading with a stop loss (Max Trades = 1).

  • Grid Mode: Multi-position strategy support (Max Trades = 2-50).

  • Stop Loss Protection: Optional for all trading modes.

  • Smart Position Sizing: Four different risk management methods.

Professional Protection Systems

  • Drawdown protection with automatic closure.

  • Time filtering for specific trading hours/days.

  • News filter for high-impact economic events.

  • Multiple timeframe analysis for improved accuracy.

Trading Logic

  • Entry Types: Supports breakout or bounce strategies.

  • S/R Detection: Uses Pivot Points, Fractals, or Price Action.

  • Risk Management: Fixed lots, percentage of balance, auto-scaling, or risk per trade.

  • Position Management: Progressive or fixed lot sizing with optional stop losses.

Quick Setup Guide

Single Trade Mode (Conservative)

  • Max Trades: 1

  • Enable Stop Loss: True

  • Risk Type: Fixed lots or percentage of balance

Grid Mode (Advanced)

  • Max Trades: 10-30

  • Grid Step: Fixed points or dynamic ATR

  • Stop Loss: Optional

  • Lot Type: Fixed or progressive sizing

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 recommended ($1000+ for optimal performance)

  • Timeframes: All supported (H1 recommended)

  • Symbols: Forex pairs and CFDs

  • Default Strategy: RSI Mean Reversion with auto-scaling

Performance Features

  • Built-in optimization parameters.

  • Real-time performance monitoring.

  • Custom fitness function for backtesting.

  • Detailed logging and debugging tools.

Risk Disclaimer
Trading involves substantial risk. Always test on a demo account first. Single trades limit risk per position, while Grid mode requires adequate margin. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Bewertungen
Fateh Lal Jeengar
123
Fateh Lal Jeengar 2025.09.23 08:59 
 

I have been using this EA for a good time and the results are excellent. The strategy is very well coded, stable, and reliable. Trades are executed smoothly without any lag, and risk management is handled perfectly. I really appreciate the developer’s hard work and continuous support. This EA has truly helped me in my trading journey and I highly recommend it to anyone who is looking for consistent performance.

worldofhunger
1068
worldofhunger 2025.07.21 16:19 
 

Great EA, thanks Mustafa, even in grid mode it has good results as long as you do not over margin. I think the set file you posted will do the job.

Fiormai1010
26
Fiormai1010 2025.11.13 15:08 
 

EA gratuito ma molto più performante di altri che costano anche molto , attenzione solo al DD che sarebbe da migliorare , ma davvero un buon prodotto da testare

Auswahl:
Emanuel533
274
Emanuel533 2025.12.26 14:37 
 

Der Benutzer hat keinen Kommentar hinterlassen

Fiormai1010
26
Fiormai1010 2025.11.13 15:08 
 

EA gratuito ma molto più performante di altri che costano anche molto , attenzione solo al DD che sarebbe da migliorare , ma davvero un buon prodotto da testare

Lion
389
Lion 2025.11.05 09:29 
 

Der Benutzer hat keinen Kommentar hinterlassen

[Gelöscht] 2025.09.30 03:56 
 

Der Benutzer hat keinen Kommentar hinterlassen

patrickdrew
2857
patrickdrew 2025.09.23 15:45 
 

UPDATE:

EA performs very well... but DD can explode!!!

--------------------------------------------------

3 days of demo testing looking very good!

I will update!!

Fateh Lal Jeengar
123
Fateh Lal Jeengar 2025.09.23 08:59 
 

I have been using this EA for a good time and the results are excellent. The strategy is very well coded, stable, and reliable. Trades are executed smoothly without any lag, and risk management is handled perfectly. I really appreciate the developer's hard work and continuous support. This EA has truly helped me in my trading journey and I highly recommend it to anyone who is looking for consistent performance.

Anna Krol
193
Anna Krol 2025.08.26 16:50 
 

I have been using this ea for two weeks now and took no trades since 22/08, I have it set up for 4 pairs. I guess it's a bug.

VALU VENTURES LTD
6240
Antwort vom Entwickler Mustafa Sayed Hasan M Hasan 2025.09.18 02:44
Hi, I have released new fixes for time filter bugs, check it out, make sure to backtest first to check if there's any trades
worldofhunger
1068
worldofhunger 2025.07.21 16:19 
 

Great EA, thanks Mustafa, even in grid mode it has good results as long as you do not over margin. I think the set file you posted will do the job.

Ricky Zoltan Beznec
588
Ricky Zoltan Beznec 2025.07.20 03:55 
 

Der Benutzer hat keinen Kommentar hinterlassen

