MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCHistoryOrderInfoTimeDone 

TimeDone

注文実行または取り消しの時刻を取得します。

datetime  TimeDone() const

戻り値

注文実行または取り消しの時刻

注意事項

履歴注文は Ticket（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。