Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPanels und DialogeCAppDialogDestroy 

Destroy

СAppDialog, Methode zur Deinitialisierung des Steuerelements.

virtual void  Destroy(
   const int  reason=REASON_PROGRAM    // Ursachen-Code
)

Parameter

reason

[in]  Deinitialisierung Ursachen-Code. REASON_PROGRAM wird standardmäßig gesetzt.

Rückgabewert

Keiner.