Destroy

СAppDialog, Methode zur Deinitialisierung des Steuerelements.

virtual void  Destroy(
   const int  reason=REASON_PROGRAM      // Ursachen-Code
   )

Parameter

reason
[in]  Deinitialisierung Ursachen-Code. REASON_PROGRAM wird standardmäßig gesetzt.

Rückgabewert

Keiner.

Create
OnEvent