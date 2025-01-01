DokumentationKategorien
Rebound

Setzt die neuen Parameter des rechteckigen Bereichs des Steuerelements CAppDialog aus den Koordinaten der Klasse CRect.

bool  Rebound(
   const & CRect  rect      // Klasse der Rechteckfläche
   )

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true, ansonsten false zurück.