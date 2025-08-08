货币 / WYNN
WYNN: Wynn Resorts, Limited
120.68 USD 2.17 (1.77%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日WYNN汇率已更改-1.77%。当日，交易品种以低点120.18和高点123.01进行交易。
关注Wynn Resorts, Limited动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WYNN新闻
- Wynn Resorts files notice of Wynn Macau interim report with SEC
- Wynn Macau redeems $1 billion in senior notes due 2026
- Snowflake, Trip.com, And MongoDB Are Among Top Large Cap Gainers Last Week (August 25-August 29): Are The Others In Your Portfolio? - Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM)
- Tracking David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- “Higher Estimates and a More Bullish View”: Wynn Resorts Stock (NASDAQ:WYNN) Gains With New Opportunities - TipRanks.com
- Nvidia To Rally Around 27%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday - Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD)
- Al Marjan, Macau strength drive UBS upgrade on Wynn Resorts to “buy”
- UBS upgrades Wynn Resorts stock rating to Buy on Macau growth and UAE potential
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.32%
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.77%
- Wynn Resorts stock hits 52-week high at 113.31 USD
- Wynn Macau to redeem $1 billion in 5.50% senior notes due 2026
- Wynn Resorts: Al Marjan Island Project Does Not Justify Elevated Valuation (NASDAQ:WYNN)
- Wynn Macau to issue $1 billion in 6.750% senior notes due 2034
- Wynn Resorts stock hits 52-week high at 112.37 USD
- Wynn Resorts, Netflix, Buckle And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), Buckle (NYSE:BKE)
- TJX, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Wynn Resorts And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM)
- Wynn Resorts: Has Room To Double From Here Over The Next 5 Years (undefined:WYNN)
- Mizuho raises Wynn Resorts stock price target to $126 on improved outlook
- Macquarie raises Wynn Resorts stock price target to $124 on luxury appeal
- Stifel raises Wynn Resorts stock price target to $130 on solid performance
- Goldman Sachs raises Wynn Resorts stock price target to $124 on Vegas strength
- Here are the biggest stock movers in Greater China markets today
- Wynn Resorts Q2 2025 slides: Record Las Vegas EBITDA, UAE project on track
日范围
120.18 123.01
年范围
65.25 128.53
- 前一天收盘价
- 122.85
- 开盘价
- 122.09
- 卖价
- 120.68
- 买价
- 120.98
- 最低价
- 120.18
- 最高价
- 123.01
- 交易量
- 2.616 K
- 日变化
- -1.77%
- 月变化
- -3.46%
- 6个月变化
- 44.48%
- 年变化
- 25.63%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值