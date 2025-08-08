Valute / WYNN
WYNN: Wynn Resorts, Limited
129.52 USD 0.84 (0.65%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WYNN ha avuto una variazione del 0.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 128.73 e ad un massimo di 130.84.
Segui le dinamiche di Wynn Resorts, Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
128.73 130.84
Intervallo Annuale
65.25 130.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 128.68
- Apertura
- 129.85
- Bid
- 129.52
- Ask
- 129.82
- Minimo
- 128.73
- Massimo
- 130.84
- Volume
- 4.965 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 55.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- 34.83%
20 settembre, sabato