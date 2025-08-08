クォートセクション
通貨 / WYNN
WYNN: Wynn Resorts, Limited

128.68 USD 5.40 (4.38%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WYNNの今日の為替レートは、4.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり124.05の安値と129.01の高値で取引されました。

Wynn Resorts, Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
124.05 129.01
1年のレンジ
65.25 129.01
以前の終値
123.28
始値
124.99
買値
128.68
買値
128.98
安値
124.05
高値
129.01
出来高
3.936 K
1日の変化
4.38%
1ヶ月の変化
2.94%
6ヶ月の変化
54.05%
1年の変化
33.96%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K