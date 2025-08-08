通貨 / WYNN
WYNN: Wynn Resorts, Limited
128.68 USD 5.40 (4.38%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WYNNの今日の為替レートは、4.38%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり124.05の安値と129.01の高値で取引されました。
Wynn Resorts, Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
WYNN News
1日のレンジ
124.05 129.01
1年のレンジ
65.25 129.01
- 以前の終値
- 123.28
- 始値
- 124.99
- 買値
- 128.68
- 買値
- 128.98
- 安値
- 124.05
- 高値
- 129.01
- 出来高
- 3.936 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.38%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.94%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 54.05%
- 1年の変化
- 33.96%
