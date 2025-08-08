Currencies / WYNN
WYNN: Wynn Resorts, Limited
120.76 USD 2.09 (1.70%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WYNN exchange rate has changed by -1.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 120.18 and at a high of 123.01.
Follow Wynn Resorts, Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
120.18 123.01
Year Range
65.25 128.53
- Previous Close
- 122.85
- Open
- 122.09
- Bid
- 120.76
- Ask
- 121.06
- Low
- 120.18
- High
- 123.01
- Volume
- 1.110 K
- Daily Change
- -1.70%
- Month Change
- -3.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.57%
- Year Change
- 25.71%
