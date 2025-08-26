货币 / VKTX
VKTX: Viking Therapeutics Inc
23.69 USD 0.39 (1.62%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日VKTX汇率已更改-1.62%。当日，交易品种以低点23.53和高点24.15进行交易。
关注Viking Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VKTX新闻
- NVO Stock Rises on Upbeat Phase III Data for Cagrilintide in Obesity
- AMGN vs. VKTX: Which Biotech Stock Is the Better Obesity Play?
- Will Rybelsus' Updated EU Label Propel Fresh Growth Potential for NVO?
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Lilly Moves Past 50-Day SMA: Should You Consider Buying the Stock Now?
- GLP-1 Oral Frontier: Novo Nordisk And Eli Lilly’s 100-Year Duel Enters Its Next Chapter
- Prediction: After a Tough Summer for Healthcare Stocks, These 2 Companies Can Make a Comeback
- Where Does VKTX Stock Stand After the Obesity Pill Setback?
- Is NVO's Major Restructuring Plan an Indication to Sell the Stock?
- Metsera: An Emerging Contender In The GLP‑1 Arena (NASDAQ:MTSR)
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Viking Therapeutics (VKTX): Should You Buy?
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- Viking Therapeutics at Morgan Stanley Conference: Expanding Obesity Treatment Horizons
- Think It's Too Late to Buy This Leading Biotech Stock? Here's Why There's Still Time.
- Jim Cramer Expects Palantir To Reach New All-Time High - Lear (NYSE:LEA), Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)
- Down 34%, Should You Buy the Dip on Viking Therapeutics?
- Prediction: These 2 Biotech Stocks Could Double in the Next 5 Years
- Viking Therapeutics Loses 20% in a Month: How to Play the Stock
- NVO's Wegovy vs. LLY's Tirzepatide: Who Leads in Heart Risk Reduction?
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Novo Nordisk vs. Viking Therapeutics: Which GLP-1 Stock is a Safer Bet?
- Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Bought the Dip on This Beaten-Down GLP-1 Stock (Hint: It's Not Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk)
- Does Lilly's New Obesity Pill Data Put It Back in the Weight Game?
- Can Novo Nordisk Offset GLP-1 Pressures With Rare Disease Wins?
日范围
23.53 24.15
年范围
18.92 81.04
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.08
- 开盘价
- 24.12
- 卖价
- 23.69
- 买价
- 23.99
- 最低价
- 23.53
- 最高价
- 24.15
- 交易量
- 8.102 K
- 日变化
- -1.62%
- 月变化
- -12.16%
- 6个月变化
- -1.54%
- 年变化
- -62.55%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值