VKTX: Viking Therapeutics Inc
25.40 USD 0.64 (2.46%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de VKTX a changé de -2.46% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 25.17 et à un maximum de 26.42.
Suivez la dynamique Viking Therapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
25.17 26.42
Range Annuel
18.92 81.04
- Clôture Précédente
- 26.04
- Ouverture
- 26.12
- Bid
- 25.40
- Ask
- 25.70
- Plus Bas
- 25.17
- Plus Haut
- 26.42
- Volume
- 10.540 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.46%
- Changement Mensuel
- -5.82%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 5.57%
- Changement Annuel
- -59.84%
20 septembre, samedi