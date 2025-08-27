KurseKategorien
VKTX: Viking Therapeutics Inc

26.04 USD 2.95 (12.78%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von VKTX hat sich für heute um 12.78% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 23.06 bis zu einem Hoch von 26.12 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Viking Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
23.06 26.12
Jahresspanne
18.92 81.04
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
23.09
Eröffnung
23.41
Bid
26.04
Ask
26.34
Tief
23.06
Hoch
26.12
Volumen
15.886 K
Tagesänderung
12.78%
Monatsänderung
-3.45%
6-Monatsänderung
8.23%
Jahresänderung
-58.83%
