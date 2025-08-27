통화 / VKTX
VKTX: Viking Therapeutics Inc
25.40 USD 0.64 (2.46%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
VKTX 환율이 오늘 -2.46%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.17이고 고가는 26.42이었습니다.
Viking Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
VKTX News
일일 변동 비율
25.17 26.42
년간 변동
18.92 81.04
- 이전 종가
- 26.04
- 시가
- 26.12
- Bid
- 25.40
- Ask
- 25.70
- 저가
- 25.17
- 고가
- 26.42
- 볼륨
- 10.540 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.46%
- 월 변동
- -5.82%
- 6개월 변동
- 5.57%
- 년간 변동율
- -59.84%
20 9월, 토요일