VKTX: Viking Therapeutics Inc
25.40 USD 0.64 (2.46%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VKTX ha avuto una variazione del -2.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.17 e ad un massimo di 26.42.
Segui le dinamiche di Viking Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.17 26.42
Intervallo Annuale
18.92 81.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.04
- Apertura
- 26.12
- Bid
- 25.40
- Ask
- 25.70
- Minimo
- 25.17
- Massimo
- 26.42
- Volume
- 10.540 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.46%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- -59.84%
20 settembre, sabato