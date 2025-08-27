QuotazioniSezioni
VKTX: Viking Therapeutics Inc

25.40 USD 0.64 (2.46%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VKTX ha avuto una variazione del -2.46% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.17 e ad un massimo di 26.42.

Segui le dinamiche di Viking Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.17 26.42
Intervallo Annuale
18.92 81.04
Chiusura Precedente
26.04
Apertura
26.12
Bid
25.40
Ask
25.70
Minimo
25.17
Massimo
26.42
Volume
10.540 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.46%
Variazione Mensile
-5.82%
Variazione Semestrale
5.57%
Variazione Annuale
-59.84%
