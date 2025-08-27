Moedas / VKTX
VKTX: Viking Therapeutics Inc
24.25 USD 1.16 (5.02%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VKTX para hoje mudou para 5.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 23.06 e o mais alto foi 24.39.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Viking Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
23.06 24.39
Faixa anual
18.92 81.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 23.09
- Open
- 23.41
- Bid
- 24.25
- Ask
- 24.55
- Low
- 23.06
- High
- 24.39
- Volume
- 4.223 K
- Mudança diária
- 5.02%
- Mudança mensal
- -10.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.79%
- Mudança anual
- -61.66%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh