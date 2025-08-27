通貨 / VKTX
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
VKTX: Viking Therapeutics Inc
26.04 USD 2.95 (12.78%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
VKTXの今日の為替レートは、12.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.06の安値と26.12の高値で取引されました。
Viking Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VKTX News
- LLY's Orforglipron Tops NVO's Oral Pill in Diabetes Study: What's Next?
- NVO Stock Rises on Upbeat Phase III Data for Cagrilintide in Obesity
- AMGN vs. VKTX: Which Biotech Stock Is the Better Obesity Play?
- Will Rybelsus' Updated EU Label Propel Fresh Growth Potential for NVO?
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Lilly Moves Past 50-Day SMA: Should You Consider Buying the Stock Now?
- GLP-1 Oral Frontier: Novo Nordisk And Eli Lilly’s 100-Year Duel Enters Its Next Chapter
- Prediction: After a Tough Summer for Healthcare Stocks, These 2 Companies Can Make a Comeback
- Where Does VKTX Stock Stand After the Obesity Pill Setback?
- Is NVO's Major Restructuring Plan an Indication to Sell the Stock?
- Metsera: An Emerging Contender In The GLP‑1 Arena (NASDAQ:MTSR)
- Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Viking Therapeutics (VKTX): Should You Buy?
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- Viking Therapeutics at Morgan Stanley Conference: Expanding Obesity Treatment Horizons
- Think It's Too Late to Buy This Leading Biotech Stock? Here's Why There's Still Time.
- Jim Cramer Expects Palantir To Reach New All-Time High - Lear (NYSE:LEA), Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)
- Down 34%, Should You Buy the Dip on Viking Therapeutics?
- Prediction: These 2 Biotech Stocks Could Double in the Next 5 Years
- Viking Therapeutics Loses 20% in a Month: How to Play the Stock
- NVO's Wegovy vs. LLY's Tirzepatide: Who Leads in Heart Risk Reduction?
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Novo Nordisk vs. Viking Therapeutics: Which GLP-1 Stock is a Safer Bet?
- Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Just Bought the Dip on This Beaten-Down GLP-1 Stock (Hint: It's Not Eli Lilly or Novo Nordisk)
- Does Lilly's New Obesity Pill Data Put It Back in the Weight Game?
1日のレンジ
23.06 26.12
1年のレンジ
18.92 81.04
- 以前の終値
- 23.09
- 始値
- 23.41
- 買値
- 26.04
- 買値
- 26.34
- 安値
- 23.06
- 高値
- 26.12
- 出来高
- 15.886 K
- 1日の変化
- 12.78%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.23%
- 1年の変化
- -58.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K