通貨 / VKTX
VKTX: Viking Therapeutics Inc

26.04 USD 2.95 (12.78%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

VKTXの今日の為替レートは、12.78%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.06の安値と26.12の高値で取引されました。

Viking Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
23.06 26.12
1年のレンジ
18.92 81.04
以前の終値
23.09
始値
23.41
買値
26.04
買値
26.34
安値
23.06
高値
26.12
出来高
15.886 K
1日の変化
12.78%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.45%
6ヶ月の変化
8.23%
1年の変化
-58.83%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K