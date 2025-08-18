货币 / PCG
PCG: Pacific Gas & Electric Co
14.95 USD 0.41 (2.67%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PCG汇率已更改-2.67%。当日，交易品种以低点14.86和高点15.38进行交易。
关注Pacific Gas & Electric Co动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PCG新闻
日范围
14.86 15.38
年范围
12.97 21.74
- 前一天收盘价
- 15.36
- 开盘价
- 15.38
- 卖价
- 14.95
- 买价
- 15.25
- 最低价
- 14.86
- 最高价
- 15.38
- 交易量
- 15.424 K
- 日变化
- -2.67%
- 月变化
- -1.19%
- 6个月变化
- -12.88%
- 年变化
- -24.34%
