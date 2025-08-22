Valute / PCG
PCG: Pacific Gas & Electric Co
14.90 USD 0.02 (0.13%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PCG ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.56 e ad un massimo di 15.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PCG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.56 15.00
Intervallo Annuale
12.97 21.74
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.88
- Apertura
- 14.97
- Bid
- 14.90
- Ask
- 15.20
- Minimo
- 14.56
- Massimo
- 15.00
- Volume
- 19.744 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.52%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- -24.60%
20 settembre, sabato