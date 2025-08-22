货币 / NUE
NUE: Nucor Corporation
143.00 USD 1.42 (1.00%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NUE汇率已更改1.00%。当日，交易品种以低点141.99和高点144.88进行交易。
关注Nucor Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
141.99 144.88
年范围
97.59 170.53
- 前一天收盘价
- 141.58
- 开盘价
- 141.99
- 卖价
- 143.00
- 买价
- 143.30
- 最低价
- 141.99
- 最高价
- 144.88
- 交易量
- 3.843 K
- 日变化
- 1.00%
- 月变化
- -2.18%
- 6个月变化
- 19.50%
- 年变化
- -5.10%
