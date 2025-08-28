クォートセクション
通貨 / NUE
NUE: Nucor Corporation

134.31 USD 8.49 (5.95%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NUEの今日の為替レートは、-5.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり133.79の安値と138.10の高値で取引されました。

Nucor Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
133.79 138.10
1年のレンジ
97.59 170.53
以前の終値
142.80
始値
136.00
買値
134.31
買値
134.61
安値
133.79
高値
138.10
出来高
7.747 K
1日の変化
-5.95%
1ヶ月の変化
-8.12%
6ヶ月の変化
12.23%
1年の変化
-10.87%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K