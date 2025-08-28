通貨 / NUE
NUE: Nucor Corporation
134.31 USD 8.49 (5.95%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NUEの今日の為替レートは、-5.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり133.79の安値と138.10の高値で取引されました。
Nucor Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
133.79 138.10
1年のレンジ
97.59 170.53
- 以前の終値
- 142.80
- 始値
- 136.00
- 買値
- 134.31
- 買値
- 134.61
- 安値
- 133.79
- 高値
- 138.10
- 出来高
- 7.747 K
- 1日の変化
- -5.95%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -8.12%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 12.23%
- 1年の変化
- -10.87%
