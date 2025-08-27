Moedas / NUE
NUE: Nucor Corporation
142.80 USD 0.20 (0.14%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NUE para hoje mudou para -0.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 141.31 e o mais alto foi 146.42.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Nucor Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
141.31 146.42
Faixa anual
97.59 170.53
- Fechamento anterior
- 143.00
- Open
- 142.00
- Bid
- 142.80
- Ask
- 143.10
- Low
- 141.31
- High
- 146.42
- Volume
- 2.415 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.14%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.31%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.33%
- Mudança anual
- -5.24%
