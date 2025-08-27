CotaçõesSeções
NUE: Nucor Corporation

142.80 USD 0.20 (0.14%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do NUE para hoje mudou para -0.14%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 141.31 e o mais alto foi 146.42.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Nucor Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Faixa diária
141.31 146.42
Faixa anual
97.59 170.53
Fechamento anterior
143.00
Open
142.00
Bid
142.80
Ask
143.10
Low
141.31
High
146.42
Volume
2.415 K
Mudança diária
-0.14%
Mudança mensal
-2.31%
Mudança de 6 meses
19.33%
Mudança anual
-5.24%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh