Currencies / NUE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NUE: Nucor Corporation
143.57 USD 1.99 (1.41%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NUE exchange rate has changed by 1.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 141.99 and at a high of 144.88.
Follow Nucor Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUE News
- 1 Dividend King Stock That Just Got a Huge Endorsement from Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
- Is Nucor Stock a Buy Following a Vote of Confidence From Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway?
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Just Revealed More Than a Billion Dollars in New Investments -- and This Steel-Manufacturer Is on the Short List
- Nucor And Reliance Seen As Steel's Strongest Defenders Against Market Challenges - Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)
- Nucor (NUE) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- Nucor stock rating upgraded by Freedom Broker on steel market outlook
- Nucor declares $0.55 quarterly dividend, marks 210th consecutive payout
- Nucor Gains 20% in 3 Months: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- Nucor (NUE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Nucor's Steel Mills Shipments Climb: Can Margins Hold in Q3?
- Warren Buffett Just Spent $3.9 Billion Investing in 10 Different Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.
- Warren Buffett Just Loaded Up on Nucor Stock. Should You?
- 12 Stocks Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Has Been Loading Up On in 2025
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Why Is Nucor (NUE) Up 5.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Just Loaded Up on This Dividend King Stock. Is It a No-Brainer Buy?
- The Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy With $5,000 Right Now
- Nucor (NUE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Warren Buffett's Secret Stock Revealed: Is Nucor a Stealth Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bet?
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reveals Over a Billion Dollars in Recent Trading, and This Dividend King Steel Stock Is on the List
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- The Best Steel Stock to Invest $10,000 in Right Now (According to Berkshire Hathaway)
- Tesla's Quality Score Tumbles, While Taiwan Semiconductor's Growth Rating Soars - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), American Express (NYSE:AXP), Nucor (NYSE:NUE), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM)
- Highlights From Berkshire Hathaway Earnings: 3 Key Trends Investors Should Track
Daily Range
141.99 144.88
Year Range
97.59 170.53
- Previous Close
- 141.58
- Open
- 141.99
- Bid
- 143.57
- Ask
- 143.87
- Low
- 141.99
- High
- 144.88
- Volume
- 2.432 K
- Daily Change
- 1.41%
- Month Change
- -1.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.97%
- Year Change
- -4.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%