Valute / NUE
NUE: Nucor Corporation
133.26 USD 1.05 (0.78%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NUE ha avuto una variazione del -0.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 132.67 e ad un massimo di 134.75.
Segui le dinamiche di Nucor Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
NUE News
- Nucor (NUE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
- Nucor Gives Downbeat Q3 Guidance, Sees Lower Segment Earnings
- Borsa Usa, Wall Street sale dopo Fed, vola Intel dopo annuncio ingresso Nvidia in capitale
- Can NUE's Strong Balance Sheet Power Bigger Shareholder Returns Ahead?
- Borsa Usa: Futures S&P 500, Nasdaq toccano massimi dopo taglio tassi Fed
- Obiettivo di prezzo di Nucor ridotto a $140 da Wells Fargo per guidance debole
- Nucor stock price target lowered to $140 at Wells Fargo on weak guidance
- S&P 500, Nasdaq futures hit record high after Fed points to further rate cuts
- After-hours movers: Nucor, Cracker Barrel, IONQ, Red Cat Holdings
- Nucor prevede utili inferiori nel terzo trimestre tra le sfide del mercato dell’acciaio
- Titoli in movimento dopo la chiusura: Nucor, Cracker Barrel, IONQ, Red Cat
- Nucor expects lower Q3 earnings amid steel market challenges
- NUE vs. STLD: Which US Steel Giant Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio?
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- 1 Dividend King Stock That Just Got a Huge Endorsement from Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
- Is Nucor Stock a Buy Following a Vote of Confidence From Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway?
- Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Just Revealed More Than a Billion Dollars in New Investments -- and This Steel-Manufacturer Is on the Short List
- Nucor And Reliance Seen As Steel's Strongest Defenders Against Market Challenges - Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC), Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)
- Nucor (NUE) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
- Nucor stock rating upgraded by Freedom Broker on steel market outlook
- Nucor declares $0.55 quarterly dividend, marks 210th consecutive payout
- Nucor Gains 20% in 3 Months: How Should Investors Play the Stock?
- Nucor (NUE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- Nucor's Steel Mills Shipments Climb: Can Margins Hold in Q3?
Intervallo Giornaliero
132.67 134.75
Intervallo Annuale
97.59 170.53
- Chiusura Precedente
- 134.31
- Apertura
- 134.58
- Bid
- 133.26
- Ask
- 133.56
- Minimo
- 132.67
- Massimo
- 134.75
- Volume
- 4.733 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.36%
- Variazione Annuale
- -11.57%
20 settembre, sabato