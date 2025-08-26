货币 / MPLX
MPLX: MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests
51.20 USD 0.14 (0.27%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MPLX汇率已更改0.27%。当日，交易品种以低点51.07和高点51.31进行交易。
关注MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MPLX新闻
日范围
51.07 51.31
年范围
43.53 54.87
- 前一天收盘价
- 51.06
- 开盘价
- 51.17
- 卖价
- 51.20
- 买价
- 51.50
- 最低价
- 51.07
- 最高价
- 51.31
- 交易量
- 137
- 日变化
- 0.27%
- 月变化
- 0.89%
- 6个月变化
- -4.07%
- 年变化
- 15.19%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值