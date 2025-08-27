Devises / MPLX
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
MPLX: MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests
50.32 USD 0.43 (0.85%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de MPLX a changé de -0.85% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 50.28 et à un maximum de 50.86.
Suivez la dynamique MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MPLX Nouvelles
- The Near-Perfect Portfolio Of 3–13% Yields For The Fed's Rate Cuts
- MLP Industry Analysis: High Yields And 20% Total Return Potential With Plains All American
- Western Midstream Stock: MLP With Superior Yield-To-Risk Profile (NYSE:WES)
- 3 Great High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September
- The Paradigm Shift No Investor Can Ignore
- Targa Resources: The Growth Story Isn't Over (NYSE:TRGP)
- Searching For A Retirement Income Powerhouse? Energy Transfer Is My Answer (NYSE:ET)
- 1 Quiet Energy Stock Offering a 7.6% Annual Dividend Yield -- and It's Outperforming the S&P 500
- 4 Brilliant Ultra-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term
- This Stock Offers a 7.6% Annual Dividend Yield. Time to Buy?
- MPLX LP (MPLX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- The 2 Income Engines I Would Trust To Fund Retirement
- 5 Relatively Secure And Cheap Dividend Stocks, Yields Upto 9% (Sept. 2025)
- Can EPD's $6B Project Pipeline Drive Stronger Margins Ahead?
- The $100,000 Dividend Portfolio: 10 Year Blueprint For Financial Freedom
- Amazon, Netflix, MPLX And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - MPLX (NYSE:MPLX), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Before The Fed Blinks: 8% Yields That Wall Street Is Sleeping On
- MPLX to Divest Rockies Midstream Assets & Sharpen Focus on Core Basins
- Tracking David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Will EPD's Extensive Pipeline System Boost Profit Margins?
- 8 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy From 60 August Graham Value All-Stars
- 1 Reason I'm More Than Excited About MPLX Stock in 2025
- Jeff Hildebrand’s Harvest Midstream to buy some MPLX pipeline assets for $1 billion
- This Stock Offers a 7.6% Annual Dividend Yield. Time to Buy?
Range quotidien
50.28 50.86
Range Annuel
43.53 54.87
- Clôture Précédente
- 50.75
- Ouverture
- 50.61
- Bid
- 50.32
- Ask
- 50.62
- Plus Bas
- 50.28
- Plus Haut
- 50.86
- Volume
- 2.349 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.85%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.85%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -5.71%
- Changement Annuel
- 13.21%
20 septembre, samedi