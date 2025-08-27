Moedas / MPLX
MPLX: MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests
51.02 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MPLX para hoje mudou para -0.08%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 50.86 e o mais alto foi 51.33.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
50.86 51.33
Faixa anual
43.53 54.87
- Fechamento anterior
- 51.06
- Open
- 51.17
- Bid
- 51.02
- Ask
- 51.32
- Low
- 50.86
- High
- 51.33
- Volume
- 1.760 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.08%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.53%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -4.40%
- Mudança anual
- 14.78%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh