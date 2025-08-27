Valute / MPLX
MPLX: MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests
50.32 USD 0.43 (0.85%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MPLX ha avuto una variazione del -0.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.28 e ad un massimo di 50.86.
Segui le dinamiche di MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
50.28 50.86
Intervallo Annuale
43.53 54.87
- Chiusura Precedente
- 50.75
- Apertura
- 50.61
- Bid
- 50.32
- Ask
- 50.62
- Minimo
- 50.28
- Massimo
- 50.86
- Volume
- 2.349 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.85%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.85%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 13.21%
20 settembre, sabato