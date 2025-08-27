QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MPLX
Tornare a Azioni

MPLX: MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests

50.32 USD 0.43 (0.85%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MPLX ha avuto una variazione del -0.85% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.28 e ad un massimo di 50.86.

Segui le dinamiche di MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MPLX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
50.28 50.86
Intervallo Annuale
43.53 54.87
Chiusura Precedente
50.75
Apertura
50.61
Bid
50.32
Ask
50.62
Minimo
50.28
Massimo
50.86
Volume
2.349 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.85%
Variazione Mensile
-0.85%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.71%
Variazione Annuale
13.21%
20 settembre, sabato