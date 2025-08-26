Currencies / MPLX
MPLX: MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests
51.23 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MPLX exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.13 and at a high of 51.54.
Follow MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
51.13 51.54
Year Range
43.53 54.87
- Previous Close
- 51.27
- Open
- 51.35
- Bid
- 51.23
- Ask
- 51.53
- Low
- 51.13
- High
- 51.54
- Volume
- 479
- Daily Change
- -0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.95%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.01%
- Year Change
- 15.25%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%