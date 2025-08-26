QuotesSections
MPLX: MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests

51.23 USD 0.04 (0.08%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MPLX exchange rate has changed by -0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.13 and at a high of 51.54.

Daily Range
51.13 51.54
Year Range
43.53 54.87
Previous Close
51.27
Open
51.35
Bid
51.23
Ask
51.53
Low
51.13
High
51.54
Volume
479
Daily Change
-0.08%
Month Change
0.95%
6 Months Change
-4.01%
Year Change
15.25%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%