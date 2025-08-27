クォートセクション
通貨 / MPLX
MPLX: MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests

50.75 USD 0.27 (0.53%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MPLXの今日の為替レートは、-0.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.58の安値と51.29の高値で取引されました。

MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interestsダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
50.58 51.29
1年のレンジ
43.53 54.87
以前の終値
51.02
始値
50.97
買値
50.75
買値
51.05
安値
50.58
高値
51.29
出来高
2.125 K
1日の変化
-0.53%
1ヶ月の変化
0.00%
6ヶ月の変化
-4.91%
1年の変化
14.17%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K