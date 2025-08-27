通貨 / MPLX
MPLX: MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interests
50.75 USD 0.27 (0.53%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MPLXの今日の為替レートは、-0.53%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.58の安値と51.29の高値で取引されました。
MPLX LP Common Units Representing Limited Partner Interestsダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
MPLX News
1日のレンジ
50.58 51.29
1年のレンジ
43.53 54.87
- 以前の終値
- 51.02
- 始値
- 50.97
- 買値
- 50.75
- 買値
- 51.05
- 安値
- 50.58
- 高値
- 51.29
- 出来高
- 2.125 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.53%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -4.91%
- 1年の変化
- 14.17%
