货币 / GOLD
GOLD: Barrick Gold Corporation (BC)
18.87 USD 0.54 (2.78%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GOLD汇率已更改-2.78%。当日，交易品种以低点18.86和高点19.41进行交易。
关注Barrick Gold Corporation (BC)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GOLD新闻
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (271)
各位交易员们，大家好！我是“量子女王”，量子智能交易系统家族的最新成员，实力非凡。我的专长？黄金。没错，我精准而自信地交易黄金/美元对，为您在闪耀的黄金市场上带来无与伦比的交易机会。我来证明，我是迄今为止最先进的黄金交易智能交易系统。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣 价。 每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为1999美元 实时信号： 点击此处 量子女王频道： 点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Queen MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 我灵活多变，适应性强，随时准
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.39 (82)
道具準備就緒！ （ 下載SETFILE ） WARNING ： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ 免費取得 1 個 EA（適用於 2 個交易帳號）-> 購買後聯絡我 Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Live Signal 歡迎來到黃金收割者！ 該 EA 以非常成功的 Goldtrade Pro 為基礎，設計為同時在多個時間框架上運行，並且可以選擇將交易頻率從非常保守到極端波動設定。 EA 使用多種確認演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。 黃金非常適合這種策略，因為它是一種波動性很大的貨幣對。 系統根據您的帳戶規模和最大允許提款設定自動調整交易頻率和手數！ 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。 該 EA 已針對黃金的最長可用期限進行了壓力測試，為不同經紀商使
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.6 (10)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Disruptive Edge
Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
Disruptive Edge EA is an innovative Expert Advisor developed from the concept of disruptive technology. It incorporates technical analysis strategy based on the various price movements, patterns, trends, retrenchments and reversals which are carefully coded into the system. It use s a flexible and dynamic execution trading algorithm which depends on price action/ movement to execute very high precision trades. All trades are protected with a hard stop loss. Very good risk management is an integr
Terraforming 2 Global Momentum
Lerato Silokwane
The EA looks to take advantage of the momentum effects in global markets. The momentum signal is supplemented with an uncertainty signal to filter false signals. Trades a few positions a day (+-3) but only if conditions are met. it can happen that there are no trades on a day or more than 3. This EA works with the HK50Cash, UK100Cash, US500Cash & GOLD. Select the symbols accordingly. Also input your timezone as defined by "GMT+-" examples below Rio :-3 New York :-5 London : 0 Johannesburg :2 Mo
Ultra Power Gold
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Ultra Power Gold EA – 让您的黄金交易更加强大，乘势把握黄金趋势！ 运用 先进的 AMA 信号 和稳健的风险管理，在黄金市场中脱颖而出！ 专为 XAUUSD（黄金）H1 时间框架 打造， Ultra Power Gold EA 提供 动态且自适应 的交易方式，配合 精确的入场逻辑 和 可靠的资金保护 ，助您充分把握金价波动。 为什么选择 Ultra Power Gold EA？ 前沿的 AMA 策略 Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) 筛除市场噪音， 捕捉强劲趋势 。 多重 AMA 检测确认动能，为您提供 低风险且高胜率 的入场机会。 高级风险管理 动态头寸大小 – 根据您设定的 风险百分比 自动计算手数。 固定风险收益比 – 维持稳定的 R:R（如 1:2），验证过的盈利模式。 移动止损 & 锁定利润 – 让您在获利时锁住利润并继续跟随趋势。 无马丁、无网格 – 风险透明可控，不用担心爆仓风险。 智能交易时段过滤 仅在 美盘时段 (13:00–21:00 UTC) 进行交易，把握黄金流动性最活跃的时段。 避
BTC Gold MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
1.86 (7)
An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) in time frame 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges Best time frame: M30 , Best currency pair: GOLD Get EURUSD Expert for free after buying(or renting) this Expert. For more information, send a message after buying(renting). Symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) Time frames: M30 , H
日范围
18.86 19.41
年范围
0.25 21.36
- 前一天收盘价
- 19.41
- 开盘价
- 19.33
- 卖价
- 18.87
- 买价
- 19.17
- 最低价
- 18.86
- 最高价
- 19.41
- 交易量
- 20.035 K
- 日变化
- -2.78%
- 月变化
- 1.67%
- 6个月变化
- 8.64%
- 年变化
- 10.03%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值