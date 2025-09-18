Devises / GOLD
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
GOLD: Barrick Gold Corporation (BC)
18.87 USD 0.54 (2.78%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de GOLD a changé de -2.78% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 18.86 et à un maximum de 19.41.
Suivez la dynamique Barrick Gold Corporation (BC). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOLD Nouvelles
- A growing chorus of Wall Street icons has a message for investors: buy gold
- Gold steadies on Fed outlook, US Dollar strength caps gains
- UBS makes positive revisions to base metals forecasts
- Virtually no Gold exports from Switzerland to the US in August – Commerzbank
- London stocks set for weekly decline as investors weigh central bank moves
- TSX futures inch lower after index logs fresh record close
- Gold is worth more than ever. A metals dealer shares 3 tips to keep your stack safe.
- Gold Forecast Today 19/09: Bullish Trend Intact (Chart)
- Gold rally supports gains in London-listed miners
- Gold prices head for fifth weekly gain after Fed rate cut
- Gold price in India: Rates on September 19
- Gold regains positive traction as geopolitical tensions support demand
- Gold Holds Decline as Rate-Cut Caution From Powell Saps Demand
- Zijin Gold launches $3.2 billion Hong Kong IPO, city’s largest in 2025
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges lower below $3,650 on stronger US Dollar, profit-taking
- Zijin Gold Seeks $3.2 Billion in World’s Biggest IPO Since May
- Trading Day: Fed cuts, world stocks rip
- Opinion: The Fed has no problem with rate cuts — and neither does the stock market
- Baker Hughes rig count and CFTC data in focus for Friday
- Gold declines after strong US data offsets Fed rate cut
- Gold Analysis 18/09: Are We Preparing to Buy Again? (Chart)
- Analyse d'Or aujourd'hui, 18/09: l’once soutenue (graphique)
- Futures tick up after Fed cuts rates as anticipated - what’s moving markets
- Gold Forecast 18/09: Drops Ahead of the FOMC (Video)
Applications de Trading pour GOLD
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (275)
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (82)
PROP FIRM PRÊT ! ( télécharger SETFILE ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.65 (17)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Stochastic Scalping GOLD Pro
Andika Tri Saputra
Cette EA a été conçue par des praticiens expérimentés qui comprennent profondément les caractéristiques du XAUUSD. Cette EA peut bien fonctionner dans les délais M1, M5, M15, M30 et H1. Plus la période choisie est étroite, plus le niveau de prise de bénéfices que vous pouvez ajuster est petit et vice versa. La taille standard du lot est fixée à 0,01 mais vous pouvez la modifier selon vos goûts. Le niveau de prise de profit est déterminé en argent, tandis que le niveau de stop loss est déterminé
Terraforming 2 Global Momentum
Lerato Silokwane
The EA looks to take advantage of the momentum effects in global markets. The momentum signal is supplemented with an uncertainty signal to filter false signals. Trades a few positions a day (+-3) but only if conditions are met. it can happen that there are no trades on a day or more than 3. This EA works with the HK50Cash, UK100Cash, US500Cash & GOLD. Select the symbols accordingly. Also input your timezone as defined by "GMT+-" examples below Rio :-3 New York :-5 London : 0 Johannesburg :2 Mo
Disruptive Edge
Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
Disruptive Edge EA is an innovative Expert Advisor developed from the concept of disruptive technology. It incorporates technical analysis strategy based on the various price movements, patterns, trends, retrenchments and reversals which are carefully coded into the system. It use s a flexible and dynamic execution trading algorithm which depends on price action/ movement to execute very high precision trades. All trades are protected with a hard stop loss. Very good risk management is an integr
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (1)
AlgoFusion FX est un Expert Advisor (EA) avancé, conçu pour les traders recherchant une approche robuste, diversifiée et multi-stratégique du trading algorithmique. Conçu pour une gestion des risques exceptionnelle, une adaptabilité au marché et une optimisation des performances, cet EA intègre des modèles quantitatifs sophistiqués et des algorithmes d’apprentissage automatique afin d’améliorer la rentabilité dans des environnements de marché en constante évolution. Que vous soyez un trader inst
Range quotidien
18.86 19.41
Range Annuel
0.25 21.36
- Clôture Précédente
- 19.41
- Ouverture
- 19.33
- Bid
- 18.87
- Ask
- 19.17
- Plus Bas
- 18.86
- Plus Haut
- 19.41
- Volume
- 20.035 K
- Changement quotidien
- -2.78%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.67%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 8.64%
- Changement Annuel
- 10.03%
20 septembre, samedi