Devises / GOLD
GOLD: Barrick Gold Corporation (BC)

18.87 USD 0.54 (2.78%)
Secteur: Matériaux de base Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de GOLD a changé de -2.78% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 18.86 et à un maximum de 19.41.

Suivez la dynamique Barrick Gold Corporation (BC). Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Range quotidien
18.86 19.41
Range Annuel
0.25 21.36
Clôture Précédente
19.41
Ouverture
19.33
Bid
18.87
Ask
19.17
Plus Bas
18.86
Plus Haut
19.41
Volume
20.035 K
Changement quotidien
-2.78%
Changement Mensuel
1.67%
Changement à 6 Mois
8.64%
Changement Annuel
10.03%
