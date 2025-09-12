КотировкиРазделы
Валюты / GOLD
GOLD: Barrick Gold Corporation (BC)

18.87 USD 0.54 (2.78%)
Сектор: Сырье Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс GOLD за сегодня изменился на -2.78%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 18.86, а максимальная — 19.41.

Следите за динамикой Barrick Gold Corporation (BC). Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (271)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я — Quantum Queen, новейшее и очень мощное пополнение в семействе советников Quantum. Моя специализация? ЗОЛОТО. Да, я торгую парой XAUUSD с точностью и уверенностью, предоставляя вам беспрецедентные торговые возможности на сверкающем золотом рынке. Я здесь, чтобы доказать, что я — самый продвинутый советник по торговле золотом из когда-либо созданных. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.39 (82)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.56 (9)
Эксперты
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Disruptive Edge
Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
Эксперты
Disruptive Edge EA is an innovative Expert Advisor developed from the concept of disruptive technology. It incorporates technical analysis strategy based on the various price movements, patterns, trends, retrenchments and reversals which are carefully coded into the system. It use s a flexible and dynamic execution trading algorithm which depends on price action/ movement to execute very high precision trades. All trades are protected with a hard stop loss. Very good risk management is an integr
Terraforming 2 Global Momentum
Lerato Silokwane
Эксперты
The EA looks to take advantage of the  momentum effects in global markets. The momentum signal is supplemented with an uncertainty signal to filter false signals. Trades a few positions a day (+-3) but only if conditions are met. it can happen that there are no trades on a day or more than 3. This EA works with the HK50Cash, UK100Cash, US500Cash & GOLD. Select the symbols accordingly. Also input your timezone as defined by "GMT+-" examples below Rio :-3 New York :-5 London : 0 Johannesburg :2 Mo
Ultra Power Gold
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Эксперты
Ultra Power Gold EA – Усильте свою торговлю GOLD. Ловите «золотой» тренд вместе с Ultra Power Gold EA. Используйте мощь передовых сигналов AMA и надежное управление рисками, чтобы достичь успеха на рынке GOLD! Специально разработанный для XAUUSD (Gold) на таймфрейме H1 , Ultra Power Gold EA обеспечивает динамичный, адаптивный подход к торговле драгоценным металлом с точными входами и прочной защитой капитала. Почему стоит выбрать Ultra Power Gold EA? Передовая стратегия на основе AMA
BTC Gold MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
1.86 (7)
Эксперты
An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) in time frame 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges Best time frame: M30 , Best currency pair: GOLD Get EURUSD Expert for free after buying(or renting) this Expert. For more information, send a message after buying(renting).  Symbol:                     GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD)  Time frames:             M30 , H
Дневной диапазон
18.86 19.41
Годовой диапазон
0.25 21.36
Предыдущее закрытие
19.41
Open
19.33
Bid
18.87
Ask
19.17
Low
18.86
High
19.41
Объем
20.035 K
Дневное изменение
-2.78%
Месячное изменение
1.67%
6-месячное изменение
8.64%
Годовое изменение
10.03%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов
Акт.
Прог.
1.322 млн
Пред.
1.428 млн
12:30
USD
Разрешения на строительство
Акт.
Прог.
1.394 млн
Пред.
1.354 млн
12:30
USD
Объём строительства новых домов м/м
Акт.
Прог.
-6.4%
Пред.
5.2%
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
-1.708 млн
Пред.
3.939 млн
14:30
USD
Изменение запасов сырой нефти в Кушинге от EIA
Акт.
Прог.
0.154 млн
Пред.
-0.365 млн
18:00
USD
Заявление FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Публикация экономических прогнозов FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
18:00
USD
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.
4.50%
18:30
USD
Пресс-конференция FOMC
Акт.
Прог.
Пред.