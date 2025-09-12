Валюты / GOLD
- Обзор рынка
- Рынок акций США
- Валюты
- Криптовалюты
- Металлы
- Индексы
- Товары
GOLD: Barrick Gold Corporation (BC)
18.87 USD 0.54 (2.78%)
Сектор: Сырье Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar
Курс GOLD за сегодня изменился на -2.78%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 18.86, а максимальная — 19.41.
Следите за динамикой Barrick Gold Corporation (BC). Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
Новости GOLD
- Tens of thousands protest Dundee’s Ecuador mine project near key water reserve
- Morgan Stanley CIO favors 60/20/20 portfolio strategy with gold as inflation hedge
- Trading Day: Fed clock tick-tock
- Растущий оптимизм на фондовом рынке США и золото: мнение Macquarie
- Gold hits record high of 3,703 ahead of Fed decision
- Record-setting gold is having its best year since the 1970s
- FTSE 100 falls as investors await UK, US central bank meetings
- TSX futures edge lower as Bank of Canada and Fed policy decisions loom large
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Gold uptrend intact, but due for correction before topping $4,000 in 2026
- Gold uptrend intact, but due for correction before topping $4,000 in 2026
- Золото обновило рекорды около $3 700 за унцию на фоне ставок на снижение ставки ФРС
- Specs extend Copper longs to one-year high – ING
- Gold Analysis Today 15/09: Bullish Stability Holds (Chart)
- South African markets soar despite weak economic data, slow reforms
- Gold prices hold near record highs ahead of Fed rate decision
- Gold price in India: Rates on September 15
- Stocks hesitate in Asia with a lot riding on the Fed
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drifts higher to near $3,650 as Fed is expected to cut rates
- Gold rises as weak US sentiment and jobs data boost Fed cut outlook
- Exclusive-Gunvor expands precious metals business into physical trading
- TSX futures inch lower after index logs fresh record closing high
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades firmly near $3,650 on firm Fed dovish bets
- Take Five: Regular, or super-sized?
GOLD на Форуме Сообщества
- GOLD, Золото и XAUUSD (1116)
- GOLD через пару недель >1000 ? (116)
- К разработчикам: Ошибка MarketInfo !!! (26)
- Тестирование GOLD (6)
- help [Со мною разговаривает MOUTEKI] (6)
- Как в тестере установить обычный спред, а не праздничный? + добавить Пару по GOLD. (5)
- GBPUSD GOLD (4)
- Вопрос о загрузке котировок GOLD в MT4 (3)
- где взять историю для Альпари и InstaForex? по GOLD & SILVER а то у них закачивается только 2 месяца...... (2)
- Вопрос Долгосрочникам по GOLD (2)
- нужен советник меняющий автоматически стоп лос и тейпрофит на заданное количество пунктов (1)
- История по GOLD (spot)
Торговые приложения для GOLD
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (271)
Привет, трейдеры! Я — Quantum Queen, новейшее и очень мощное пополнение в семействе советников Quantum. Моя специализация? ЗОЛОТО. Да, я торгую парой XAUUSD с точностью и уверенностью, предоставляя вам беспрецедентные торговые возможности на сверкающем золотом рынке. Я здесь, чтобы доказать, что я — самый продвинутый советник по торговле золотом из когда-либо созданных. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.39 (82)
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА! ( скачать SETFILE ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.56 (9)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Disruptive Edge
Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
Disruptive Edge EA is an innovative Expert Advisor developed from the concept of disruptive technology. It incorporates technical analysis strategy based on the various price movements, patterns, trends, retrenchments and reversals which are carefully coded into the system. It use s a flexible and dynamic execution trading algorithm which depends on price action/ movement to execute very high precision trades. All trades are protected with a hard stop loss. Very good risk management is an integr
Terraforming 2 Global Momentum
Lerato Silokwane
The EA looks to take advantage of the momentum effects in global markets. The momentum signal is supplemented with an uncertainty signal to filter false signals. Trades a few positions a day (+-3) but only if conditions are met. it can happen that there are no trades on a day or more than 3. This EA works with the HK50Cash, UK100Cash, US500Cash & GOLD. Select the symbols accordingly. Also input your timezone as defined by "GMT+-" examples below Rio :-3 New York :-5 London : 0 Johannesburg :2 Mo
Ultra Power Gold
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Ultra Power Gold EA – Усильте свою торговлю GOLD. Ловите «золотой» тренд вместе с Ultra Power Gold EA. Используйте мощь передовых сигналов AMA и надежное управление рисками, чтобы достичь успеха на рынке GOLD! Специально разработанный для XAUUSD (Gold) на таймфрейме H1 , Ultra Power Gold EA обеспечивает динамичный, адаптивный подход к торговле драгоценным металлом с точными входами и прочной защитой капитала. Почему стоит выбрать Ultra Power Gold EA? Передовая стратегия на основе AMA
BTC Gold MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
1.86 (7)
An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) in time frame 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges Best time frame: M30 , Best currency pair: GOLD Get EURUSD Expert for free after buying(or renting) this Expert. For more information, send a message after buying(renting). Symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) Time frames: M30 , H
Дневной диапазон
18.86 19.41
Годовой диапазон
0.25 21.36
- Предыдущее закрытие
- 19.41
- Open
- 19.33
- Bid
- 18.87
- Ask
- 19.17
- Low
- 18.86
- High
- 19.41
- Объем
- 20.035 K
- Дневное изменение
- -2.78%
- Месячное изменение
- 1.67%
- 6-месячное изменение
- 8.64%
- Годовое изменение
- 10.03%
17 сентября, среда
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 1.322 млн
- Пред.
- 1.428 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 1.394 млн
- Пред.
- 1.354 млн
12:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -6.4%
- Пред.
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- -1.708 млн
- Пред.
- 3.939 млн
14:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- 0.154 млн
- Пред.
- -0.365 млн
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
18:00
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Акт.
-
- Прог.
- Пред.