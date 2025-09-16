Moedas / GOLD
GOLD: Barrick Gold Corporation (BC)
18.87 USD 0.54 (2.78%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GOLD para hoje mudou para -2.78%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.86 e o mais alto foi 19.41.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Barrick Gold Corporation (BC). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GOLD Notícias
Aplicativos de negociação para GOLD
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (273)
Olá, traders! Eu sou a Quantum Queen, a mais nova e poderosa adição à família Quantum de Expert Advisors. Minha especialidade? OURO. Sim, eu negocio o par XAUUSD com precisão e confiança, trazendo a vocês oportunidades de negociação incomparáveis no brilhante mercado do ouro. Estou aqui para provar que sou a Expert Advisor em negociação de ouro mais avançada já criada. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.39 (82)
PROP FIRM PRONTO! ( baixar SETFILE ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.64 (11)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Disruptive Edge
Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
Disruptive Edge EA is an innovative Expert Advisor developed from the concept of disruptive technology. It incorporates technical analysis strategy based on the various price movements, patterns, trends, retrenchments and reversals which are carefully coded into the system. It use s a flexible and dynamic execution trading algorithm which depends on price action/ movement to execute very high precision trades. All trades are protected with a hard stop loss. Very good risk management is an integr
Terraforming 2 Global Momentum
Lerato Silokwane
The EA looks to take advantage of the momentum effects in global markets. The momentum signal is supplemented with an uncertainty signal to filter false signals. Trades a few positions a day (+-3) but only if conditions are met. it can happen that there are no trades on a day or more than 3. This EA works with the HK50Cash, UK100Cash, US500Cash & GOLD. Select the symbols accordingly. Also input your timezone as defined by "GMT+-" examples below Rio :-3 New York :-5 London : 0 Johannesburg :2 Mo
BTC Gold MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
1.86 (7)
An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) in time frame 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges Best time frame: M30 , Best currency pair: GOLD Get EURUSD Expert for free after buying(or renting) this Expert. For more information, send a message after buying(renting). Symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) Time frames: M30 , H
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (1)
AlgoFusion FX é um Consultor Especializado (EA) avançado, projetado para traders que buscam uma abordagem robusta, diversificada e multi-estratégica para o trading algorítmico. Desenvolvido para oferecer uma gestão de risco excepcional, adaptabilidade ao mercado e otimização de desempenho, este EA integra modelos quantitativos sofisticados e algoritmos de aprendizado de máquina para aumentar a lucratividade em ambientes de mercado em constante mudança. Seja você um trader institucional ou um inv
Faixa diária
18.86 19.41
Faixa anual
0.25 21.36
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.41
- Open
- 19.33
- Bid
- 18.87
- Ask
- 19.17
- Low
- 18.86
- High
- 19.41
- Volume
- 20.035 K
- Mudança diária
- -2.78%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.67%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.64%
- Mudança anual
- 10.03%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh