Currencies / GOLD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GOLD: Barrick Gold Corporation (BC)
18.87 USD 0.54 (2.78%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GOLD exchange rate has changed by -2.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.86 and at a high of 19.41.
Follow Barrick Gold Corporation (BC) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOLD News
- FTSE 100 falls as investors await UK, US central bank meetings
- TSX futures edge lower as Bank of Canada and Fed policy decisions loom large
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Gold uptrend intact, but due for correction before topping $4,000 in 2026
- Gold uptrend intact, but due for correction before topping $4,000 in 2026
- Specs extend Copper longs to one-year high – ING
- Gold Analysis Today 15/09: Bullish Stability Holds (Chart)
- South African markets soar despite weak economic data, slow reforms
- Gold prices hold near record highs ahead of Fed rate decision
- Gold price in India: Rates on September 15
- Stocks hesitate in Asia with a lot riding on the Fed
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD drifts higher to near $3,650 as Fed is expected to cut rates
- Gold rises as weak US sentiment and jobs data boost Fed cut outlook
- Exclusive-Gunvor expands precious metals business into physical trading
- TSX futures inch lower after index logs fresh record closing high
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD trades firmly near $3,650 on firm Fed dovish bets
- Take Five: Regular, or super-sized?
- 2025 to mark the start of the new ’ABD’ trade: BofA’s Hartnett
- Kepler’s technical analysts see gold price potentially exceeding 4,000
- UBS raises gold price forecasts on Fed cut bets, dollar weakness
- London-listed miners gain as precious metal prices strengthen
- Bitcoin Decouples From Gold, But Long-Term Correlation Intact
- Gold prices up near record highs, set for 4th weekly gain on Fed cut bets
- Gold price in India: Rates on September 12
GOLD on the Community Forum
- GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD (1113)
- My forecasts by EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, GOLD (444)
- Free Forex and Gold Signals Update Daily ! (355)
- Forecast and levels for GOLD (XAU/USD) (198)
- GOLD in a couple of weeks >1000 ? (116)
- Og GOLD SYSTEM 90% Profitability (55)
- Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for GOLD (XAU/USD) (41)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD - Forecast by Anton Kolhanov (38)
- !!!!! +900pips GOLD SIGNAL!!!! (26)
- Forecast for Q1'17 - levels for GOLD (XAU/USD) (25)
- What currency do you trust the most? (19)
- Which currencies are traded more? (18)
Trading Applications for GOLD
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (270)
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Disco
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.39 (82)
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.56 (9)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for breakeven or better t
Terraforming 2 Global Momentum
Lerato Silokwane
The EA looks to take advantage of the momentum effects in global markets. The momentum signal is supplemented with an uncertainty signal to filter false signals. Trades a few positions a day (+-3) but only if conditions are met. it can happen that there are no trades on a day or more than 3. This EA works with the HK50Cash, UK100Cash, US500Cash & GOLD. Select the symbols accordingly. Also input your timezone as defined by "GMT+-" examples below Rio :-3 New York :-5 London : 0 Johannesburg :2 Mo
Ultra Power Gold
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
Ultra Power Gold EA – Power up your GOLD trades. Ride the golden trend with Ultra Power Gold EA. Live Signal1 | Live Signal2 | | Live Signal3 | | Live Signal4 | | Live Signal5 | Live Signal6 Ultra Power Gold - Guide & Set Files Harness the power of advanced AMA signals and rock-solid risk management to excel in the GOLD market! Designed for XAUUSD (Gold) , Ultra Power Gold EA delivers a dynamic, adaptive approach to trading the precious metal with laser-focused entries and robus
BTC Gold MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
1.86 (7)
An expert based on artificial intelligence ( AI ) For GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) in time frame 30 minutes, 1 and 4 hours and daily Has a TP and a SL Without the use of dangerous strategies such as martingales and hedges Best time frame: M30 , Best currency pair: GOLD Get EURUSD Expert for free after buying(or renting) this Expert. For more information, send a message after buying(renting). Symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD) and BITCOIN (BTCUSD) Time frames: M30 , H
Disruptive Edge
Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
Disruptive Edge EA is an innovative Expert Advisor developed from the concept of disruptive technology. It incorporates technical analysis strategy based on the various price movements, patterns, trends, retrenchments and reversals which are carefully coded into the system. It use s a flexible and dynamic execution trading algorithm which depends on price action/ movement to execute very high precision trades. All trades are protected with a hard stop loss. Very good risk management is an integr
Daily Range
18.86 19.41
Year Range
0.25 21.36
- Previous Close
- 19.41
- Open
- 19.33
- Bid
- 18.87
- Ask
- 19.17
- Low
- 18.86
- High
- 19.41
- Volume
- 20.035 K
- Daily Change
- -2.78%
- Month Change
- 1.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.64%
- Year Change
- 10.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%