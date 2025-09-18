QuotazioniSezioni
GOLD: Barrick Gold Corporation (BC)

18.87 USD 0.54 (2.78%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GOLD ha avuto una variazione del -2.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.86 e ad un massimo di 19.41.

Segui le dinamiche di Barrick Gold Corporation (BC). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (275)
Experts
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (82)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.65 (17)
Experts
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple  verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Stochastic Scalping GOLD Pro
Andika Tri Saputra
Experts
Questo EA è stato progettato da professionisti esperti che comprendono profondamente le caratteristiche di XAUUSD. Questo EA può funzionare bene nei tempi M1, M5, M15, M30 e H1. Più ristretto è l'intervallo di tempo scelto, minore è il livello di presa di profitto che puoi modificare e viceversa. La dimensione del lotto standard è fissata a 0,01 ma puoi modificarla a tuo piacimento. Il livello di presa di profitto è determinato in denaro, mentre il livello di stop loss è determinato come percent
Terraforming 2 Global Momentum
Lerato Silokwane
Experts
The EA looks to take advantage of the  momentum effects in global markets. The momentum signal is supplemented with an uncertainty signal to filter false signals. Trades a few positions a day (+-3) but only if conditions are met. it can happen that there are no trades on a day or more than 3. This EA works with the HK50Cash, UK100Cash, US500Cash & GOLD. Select the symbols accordingly. Also input your timezone as defined by "GMT+-" examples below Rio :-3 New York :-5 London : 0 Johannesburg :2 Mo
Disruptive Edge
Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
Experts
Disruptive Edge EA is an innovative Expert Advisor developed from the concept of disruptive technology. It incorporates technical analysis strategy based on the various price movements, patterns, trends, retrenchments and reversals which are carefully coded into the system. It use s a flexible and dynamic execution trading algorithm which depends on price action/ movement to execute very high precision trades. All trades are protected with a hard stop loss. Very good risk management is an integr
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (1)
Experts
AlgoFusion FX è un Expert Advisor (EA) avanzato, pensato per i trader che desiderano un approccio robusto, diversificato e multi-strategico al trading algoritmico. Progettato per una gestione del rischio eccezionale, un'elevata adattabilità al mercato e un'ottimizzazione delle prestazioni, questo EA integra modelli quantitativi sofisticati e algoritmi di apprendimento automatico per migliorare la redditività in ambienti di mercato in continua evoluzione. Sia che tu sia un trader istituzionale o
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.86 19.41
Intervallo Annuale
0.25 21.36
Chiusura Precedente
19.41
Apertura
19.33
Bid
18.87
Ask
19.17
Minimo
18.86
Massimo
19.41
Volume
20.035 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.78%
Variazione Mensile
1.67%
Variazione Semestrale
8.64%
Variazione Annuale
10.03%
20 settembre, sabato