Valute / GOLD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GOLD: Barrick Gold Corporation (BC)
18.87 USD 0.54 (2.78%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GOLD ha avuto una variazione del -2.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.86 e ad un massimo di 19.41.
Segui le dinamiche di Barrick Gold Corporation (BC). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOLD News
- Missed the gold rush? Here's why some collectors start with silver
- A growing chorus of Wall Street icons has a message for investors: buy gold
- Gold steadies on Fed outlook, US Dollar strength caps gains
- UBS makes positive revisions to base metals forecasts
- Virtually no Gold exports from Switzerland to the US in August – Commerzbank
- London stocks set for weekly decline as investors weigh central bank moves
- TSX futures inch lower after index logs fresh record close
- Perpetua Resources riceve l’autorizzazione per il progetto Stibnite Gold
- Gold is worth more than ever. A metals dealer shares 3 tips to keep your stack safe.
- Gold Forecast Today 19/09: Bullish Trend Intact (Chart)
- Gold rally supports gains in London-listed miners
- Gold prices head for fifth weekly gain after Fed rate cut
- Gold price in India: Rates on September 19
- Gold regains positive traction as geopolitical tensions support demand
- Gold Holds Decline as Rate-Cut Caution From Powell Saps Demand
- Zijin Gold launches $3.2 billion Hong Kong IPO, city’s largest in 2025
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges lower below $3,650 on stronger US Dollar, profit-taking
- Zijin Gold Seeks $3.2 Billion in World’s Biggest IPO Since May
- Trading Day: Fed cuts, world stocks rip
- Opinion: The Fed has no problem with rate cuts — and neither does the stock market
- Baker Hughes rig count and CFTC data in focus for Friday
- Gold declines after strong US data offsets Fed rate cut
- Gold Analysis 18/09: Are We Preparing to Buy Again? (Chart)
- Futures tick up after Fed cuts rates as anticipated - what’s moving markets
GOLD on the Community Forum
- GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD (1113)
- My forecasts by EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, GOLD (444)
- Free Forex and Gold Signals Update Daily ! (355)
- Forecast and levels for GOLD (XAU/USD) (198)
- GOLD in a couple of weeks >1000 ? (116)
- Og GOLD SYSTEM 90% Profitability (55)
- Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for GOLD (XAU/USD) (41)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD - Forecast by Anton Kolhanov (38)
- !!!!! +900pips GOLD SIGNAL!!!! (26)
- Forecast for Q1'17 - levels for GOLD (XAU/USD) (25)
- What currency do you trust the most? (19)
- Which currencies are traded more? (18)
Applicazioni di Trading per GOLD
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (275)
Ciao, trader! Sono Quantum Queen, la nuova e potentissima aggiunta alla famiglia di Expert Advisor Quantum. La mia specialità? L'ORO. Sì, opero sulla coppia XAUUSD con precisione e sicurezza, offrendovi opportunità di trading senza pari sullo scintillante mercato dell'oro. Sono qui per dimostrare di essere l'Expert Advisor per il trading sull'oro più avanzato mai creato. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (82)
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO! ( scarica SETFILE ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.65 (17)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Stochastic Scalping GOLD Pro
Andika Tri Saputra
Questo EA è stato progettato da professionisti esperti che comprendono profondamente le caratteristiche di XAUUSD. Questo EA può funzionare bene nei tempi M1, M5, M15, M30 e H1. Più ristretto è l'intervallo di tempo scelto, minore è il livello di presa di profitto che puoi modificare e viceversa. La dimensione del lotto standard è fissata a 0,01 ma puoi modificarla a tuo piacimento. Il livello di presa di profitto è determinato in denaro, mentre il livello di stop loss è determinato come percent
Terraforming 2 Global Momentum
Lerato Silokwane
The EA looks to take advantage of the momentum effects in global markets. The momentum signal is supplemented with an uncertainty signal to filter false signals. Trades a few positions a day (+-3) but only if conditions are met. it can happen that there are no trades on a day or more than 3. This EA works with the HK50Cash, UK100Cash, US500Cash & GOLD. Select the symbols accordingly. Also input your timezone as defined by "GMT+-" examples below Rio :-3 New York :-5 London : 0 Johannesburg :2 Mo
Disruptive Edge
Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
Disruptive Edge EA is an innovative Expert Advisor developed from the concept of disruptive technology. It incorporates technical analysis strategy based on the various price movements, patterns, trends, retrenchments and reversals which are carefully coded into the system. It use s a flexible and dynamic execution trading algorithm which depends on price action/ movement to execute very high precision trades. All trades are protected with a hard stop loss. Very good risk management is an integr
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (1)
AlgoFusion FX è un Expert Advisor (EA) avanzato, pensato per i trader che desiderano un approccio robusto, diversificato e multi-strategico al trading algoritmico. Progettato per una gestione del rischio eccezionale, un'elevata adattabilità al mercato e un'ottimizzazione delle prestazioni, questo EA integra modelli quantitativi sofisticati e algoritmi di apprendimento automatico per migliorare la redditività in ambienti di mercato in continua evoluzione. Sia che tu sia un trader istituzionale o
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.86 19.41
Intervallo Annuale
0.25 21.36
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.41
- Apertura
- 19.33
- Bid
- 18.87
- Ask
- 19.17
- Minimo
- 18.86
- Massimo
- 19.41
- Volume
- 20.035 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.64%
- Variazione Annuale
- 10.03%
20 settembre, sabato