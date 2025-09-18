Dövizler / GOLD
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
GOLD: Barrick Gold Corporation (BC)
18.87 USD 0.54 (2.78%)
Sektör: Temel materyaller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
GOLD fiyatı bugün -2.78% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 18.86 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 19.41 aralığında işlem gördü.
Barrick Gold Corporation (BC) hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOLD haberleri
- Missed the gold rush? Here's why some collectors start with silver
- A growing chorus of Wall Street icons has a message for investors: buy gold
- Gold steadies on Fed outlook, US Dollar strength caps gains
- UBS makes positive revisions to base metals forecasts
- Virtually no Gold exports from Switzerland to the US in August – Commerzbank
- London stocks set for weekly decline as investors weigh central bank moves
- TSX futures inch lower after index logs fresh record close
- Gold is worth more than ever. A metals dealer shares 3 tips to keep your stack safe.
- Gold Forecast Today 19/09: Bullish Trend Intact (Chart)
- Gold rally supports gains in London-listed miners
- Gold prices head for fifth weekly gain after Fed rate cut
- Gold price in India: Rates on September 19
- Gold regains positive traction as geopolitical tensions support demand
- Gold Holds Decline as Rate-Cut Caution From Powell Saps Demand
- Zijin Gold launches $3.2 billion Hong Kong IPO, city’s largest in 2025
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges lower below $3,650 on stronger US Dollar, profit-taking
- Zijin Gold Seeks $3.2 Billion in World’s Biggest IPO Since May
- Trading Day: Fed cuts, world stocks rip
- Opinion: The Fed has no problem with rate cuts — and neither does the stock market
- Baker Hughes rig count and CFTC data in focus for Friday
- Gold declines after strong US data offsets Fed rate cut
- Gold Analysis 18/09: Are We Preparing to Buy Again? (Chart)
- Futures tick up after Fed cuts rates as anticipated - what’s moving markets
- Gold Forecast 18/09: Drops Ahead of the FOMC (Video)
GOLD on the Community Forum
- GOLD, Gold and XAUUSD (1113)
- My forecasts by EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, GOLD (444)
- Free Forex and Gold Signals Update Daily ! (355)
- Forecast and levels for GOLD (XAU/USD) (198)
- GOLD in a couple of weeks >1000 ? (116)
- Og GOLD SYSTEM 90% Profitability (55)
- Forecast for Q1'16 - levels for GOLD (XAU/USD) (41)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD, GOLD - Forecast by Anton Kolhanov (38)
- !!!!! +900pips GOLD SIGNAL!!!! (26)
- Forecast for Q1'17 - levels for GOLD (XAU/USD) (25)
- What currency do you trust the most? (19)
- Which currencies are traded more? (18)
GOLD için alım-satım uygulamaları
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (275)
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (82)
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! ( SETFILE'ı indirin ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal -> click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Smart Gold Robot
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.65 (17)
SMART GOLD ROBOT - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (check profile) After many years of manual trading and achieving seven-figure funded accounts, I've automated my exact trading strategy into this powerful EA. But here's what makes it special: When the market moves against our position (because no strategy is 100% perfect), the SMART RECOVERY SYSTEM kicks in - protecting your capital and aiming for break
Stochastic Scalping GOLD Pro
Andika Tri Saputra
Bu EA, XAUUSD'nin özelliklerini derinlemesine anlayan deneyimli uygulayıcılar tarafından tasarlanmıştır. Bu EA, M1, M5, M15, M30 ve H1 zaman dilimlerinde iyi çalışabilir. Seçilen zaman aralığı ne kadar dar olursa, ayarlayabileceğiniz kar alma düzeyi o kadar küçük olur ve bunun tersi de geçerlidir. Standart parti büyüklüğü 0,01 olarak belirlenmiş ancak siz zevkinize göre değiştirebilirsiniz. Kâr alma düzeyi para cinsinden belirlenirken, zararı durdurma düzeyi özsermayenizin yüzdesi olarak belirl
Terraforming 2 Global Momentum
Lerato Silokwane
The EA looks to take advantage of the momentum effects in global markets. The momentum signal is supplemented with an uncertainty signal to filter false signals. Trades a few positions a day (+-3) but only if conditions are met. it can happen that there are no trades on a day or more than 3. This EA works with the HK50Cash, UK100Cash, US500Cash & GOLD. Select the symbols accordingly. Also input your timezone as defined by "GMT+-" examples below Rio :-3 New York :-5 London : 0 Johannesburg :2 Mo
Disruptive Edge
Jarmin Jamike Ugorji
Disruptive Edge EA is an innovative Expert Advisor developed from the concept of disruptive technology. It incorporates technical analysis strategy based on the various price movements, patterns, trends, retrenchments and reversals which are carefully coded into the system. It use s a flexible and dynamic execution trading algorithm which depends on price action/ movement to execute very high precision trades. All trades are protected with a hard stop loss. Very good risk management is an integr
AlgoFusion FX
Salvatore Caligiuri
5 (1)
AlgoFusion FX , sağlam, çeşitlendirilmiş ve çok stratejili bir algoritmik ticaret yaklaşımı arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir Uzman Danışman (EA) dır. Olağanüstü risk yönetimi, piyasa uyumluluğu ve performans optimizasyonu için geliştirilmiş olan bu EA, gelişmiş niceliksel modeller ve makine öğrenimi algoritmalarını entegre ederek sürekli değişen piyasa koşullarında kârlılığı artırır. İster kurumsal bir yatırımcı ister bireysel bir yatırımcı olun, AlgoFusion FX , yenilik ve strat
Günlük aralık
18.86 19.41
Yıllık aralık
0.25 21.36
- Önceki kapanış
- 19.41
- Açılış
- 19.33
- Satış
- 18.87
- Alış
- 19.17
- Düşük
- 18.86
- Yüksek
- 19.41
- Hacim
- 20.035 K
- Günlük değişim
- -2.78%
- Aylık değişim
- 1.67%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 8.64%
- Yıllık değişim
- 10.03%
21 Eylül, Pazar