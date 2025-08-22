货币 / GD
GD: General Dynamics Corporation
326.43 USD 0.50 (0.15%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GD汇率已更改-0.15%。当日，交易品种以低点325.96和高点329.45进行交易。
关注General Dynamics Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GD新闻
- Curtiss-Wright Rewards Shareholders with $200M Repurchase Program Boost
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Why General Dynamics (GD) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- Howmet Aerospace Stock Crosses 50-Day SMA: Should You Buy Now?
- 通用动力股价创历史新高，达326.30美元
- General Dynamics stock reaches all-time high at $326.30
- Huntington Ingalls Marks Completion of 750th REMUS UUV for German Navy
- RTX Wins $205M Contract for Radar-Guided Gun: Buy the Stock Now?
- General Dynamics Secures Contract for Submarine Tethered Buoy Systems
- General Dynamics: Strong Q2 Results Reinforce Upside Case (NYSE:GD)
- Defense Giant Lands Record $9.8 Billion Missile Order. Why It Lags Its Peers.
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- BAE Systems Supplies CV90 MkIV Combat Vehicle to Czech Army
- Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- What Investors Should Expect From The August 2025 Job Report
- General Dynamics awarded $35 million contract for Littoral Combat Ship
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- General Dynamics stock price target maintained at $340 by TD Cowen
- Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies Into Nvidia, Tesla Breaks Out; 5 Stocks Near Buy Points
- Defense Stocks Rise As Trump Team Considers Buying Into Major Contractors - Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Northrop Secures a Deal for Joint Domain Command and Control System
- General Dynamics stock hits all-time high at 322.55 USD
- Huntington Ingalls Wins Deal to Aid Aircraft Carriers & Surface Ships
- Why Is General Dynamics (GD) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report?
日范围
325.96 329.45
年范围
239.20 330.18
- 前一天收盘价
- 326.93
- 开盘价
- 328.00
- 卖价
- 326.43
- 买价
- 326.73
- 最低价
- 325.96
- 最高价
- 329.45
- 交易量
- 2.054 K
- 日变化
- -0.15%
- 月变化
- 0.69%
- 6个月变化
- 19.94%
- 年变化
- 9.55%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值