GD: General Dynamics Corporation
326.93 USD 0.76 (0.23%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GD exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 325.68 and at a high of 328.27.
Follow General Dynamics Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GD News
Daily Range
325.68 328.27
Year Range
239.20 330.18
- Previous Close
- 326.17
- Open
- 326.15
- Bid
- 326.93
- Ask
- 327.23
- Low
- 325.68
- High
- 328.27
- Volume
- 940
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 0.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.12%
- Year Change
- 9.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%