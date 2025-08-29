Valute / GD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GD: General Dynamics Corporation
323.93 USD 0.64 (0.20%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GD ha avuto una variazione del -0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 321.92 e ad un massimo di 325.71.
Segui le dinamiche di General Dynamics Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GD News
- PPA: Accelerated Defense Spending Will Provide Further Momentum (NYSEARCA:PPA)
- Daimler Truck e General Dynamics espandono la partnership sui veicoli militari
- Daimler Truck and General Dynamics expand military vehicle partnership
- BAE Systems Supplies BvS10 Armored Vehicle to Sweden, Germany & UK
- South Korea’s HD Hyundai Heavy in talks to buy US shipyard
- General Dynamics: From Submarines To Cyber, Built To Last (NYSE:GD)
- Hitachi Vantara Federal nomina Majed Saadi come Chief Technology Officer
- Hitachi Vantara Federal nomina Majed Saadi come nuovo CTO
- Curtiss-Wright Rewards Shareholders with $200M Repurchase Program Boost
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Why General Dynamics (GD) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
- Howmet Aerospace Stock Crosses 50-Day SMA: Should You Buy Now?
- Il titolo di General Dynamics raggiunge il massimo storico a $326,30
- General Dynamics stock reaches all-time high at $326.30
- Huntington Ingalls Marks Completion of 750th REMUS UUV for German Navy
- RTX Wins $205M Contract for Radar-Guided Gun: Buy the Stock Now?
- General Dynamics Secures Contract for Submarine Tethered Buoy Systems
- General Dynamics: Strong Q2 Results Reinforce Upside Case (NYSE:GD)
- Defense Giant Lands Record $9.8 Billion Missile Order. Why It Lags Its Peers.
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- BAE Systems Supplies CV90 MkIV Combat Vehicle to Czech Army
- Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks For September 2025
- What Investors Should Expect From The August 2025 Job Report
- General Dynamics awarded $35 million contract for Littoral Combat Ship
Intervallo Giornaliero
321.92 325.71
Intervallo Annuale
239.20 330.18
- Chiusura Precedente
- 324.57
- Apertura
- 325.55
- Bid
- 323.93
- Ask
- 324.23
- Minimo
- 321.92
- Massimo
- 325.71
- Volume
- 2.147 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.08%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 19.02%
- Variazione Annuale
- 8.71%
20 settembre, sabato