货币 / GATX
GATX: GATX Corporation
170.14 USD 1.77 (1.05%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GATX汇率已更改1.05%。当日，交易品种以低点170.11和高点170.63进行交易。
关注GATX Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GATX新闻
日范围
170.11 170.63
年范围
127.70 172.15
- 前一天收盘价
- 168.37
- 开盘价
- 170.48
- 卖价
- 170.14
- 买价
- 170.44
- 最低价
- 170.11
- 最高价
- 170.63
- 交易量
- 72
- 日变化
- 1.05%
- 月变化
- 2.70%
- 6个月变化
- 10.44%
- 年变化
- 28.75%
