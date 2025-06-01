Currencies / GATX
GATX: GATX Corporation
168.33 USD 1.47 (0.87%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GATX exchange rate has changed by -0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 167.96 and at a high of 170.14.
Follow GATX Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GATX News
Daily Range
167.96 170.14
Year Range
127.70 172.15
- Previous Close
- 169.80
- Open
- 169.94
- Bid
- 168.33
- Ask
- 168.63
- Low
- 167.96
- High
- 170.14
- Volume
- 281
- Daily Change
- -0.87%
- Month Change
- 1.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.27%
- Year Change
- 27.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%