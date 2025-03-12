货币 / FRBA
FRBA: First Bank
16.31 USD 0.09 (0.55%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FRBA汇率已更改-0.55%。当日，交易品种以低点16.08和高点16.83进行交易。
关注First Bank动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FRBA新闻
- First Bancorp stock hits 52-week high at 50.39 USD
- First Bancorp stock price target raised to $53 from $50 at KBW
- Earnings call transcript: First Bank misses Q2 2025 expectations
- First Bank (FRBA) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
- First Bank earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- Atlantic Union (AUB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Webster Financial (WBS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Earnings Preview: First Bank (FRBA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- India’s cooling inflation prompts rate cut calls, raises concerns over weakening domestic demand
- IDFC First Bank stock initiated at Neutral by UBS on limited ROA upside
- IDFC First Bank stock rating upgraded to Buy by Investec on growth outlook
- First Bank Announces Completion of $35 Million Subordinated Debt Offering
- Southeast bank stocks positioned for growth amid rate uncertainty
- India cenbank may deliver third straight rate cut as inflation undershoots
- Rural consumption to drive India’s GDP growth this fiscal year, economists say
- India GDP growth likely accelerated in March quarter on rural demand, state spending
- Richmond Bancorp enters change-in-control agreements
- JPMorgan raises IDFC First Bank stock to Neutral, target to INR63
- India GDP growth likely picked up in the January–March quarter
- India GDP growth likely picked up in the January–March quarter: Reuters poll
- India inflation likely cooled in April, albeit slightly
- India inflation likely cooled in April, albeit slightly
- Analysis-India’s FX priorities challenge ’impossible trinity’ assumptions
日范围
16.08 16.83
年范围
12.74 17.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 16.40
- 开盘价
- 16.08
- 卖价
- 16.31
- 买价
- 16.61
- 最低价
- 16.08
- 最高价
- 16.83
- 交易量
- 133
- 日变化
- -0.55%
- 月变化
- -2.39%
- 6个月变化
- 11.03%
- 年变化
- 10.05%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B