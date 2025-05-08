- 개요
FRBA: First Bank
FRBA 환율이 오늘 0.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 15.79이고 고가는 16.10이었습니다.
First Bank 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is FRBA stock price today?
First Bank stock is priced at 15.95 today. It trades within 15.79 - 16.10, yesterday's close was 15.93, and trading volume reached 64. The live price chart of FRBA shows these updates.
Does First Bank stock pay dividends?
First Bank is currently valued at 15.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.56% and USD. View the chart live to track FRBA movements.
How to buy FRBA stock?
You can buy First Bank shares at the current price of 15.95. Orders are usually placed near 15.95 or 16.25, while 64 and -0.68% show market activity. Follow FRBA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FRBA stock?
Investing in First Bank involves considering the yearly range 12.74 - 17.38 and current price 15.95. Many compare -1.30% and 11.69% before placing orders at 15.95 or 16.25. Explore the FRBA price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Bank stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Bank in the past year was 17.38. Within 12.74 - 17.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Bank performance using the live chart.
What are First Bank stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Bank (FRBA) over the year was 12.74. Comparing it with the current 15.95 and 12.74 - 17.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FRBA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FRBA stock split?
First Bank has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.93, and 12.56% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 15.93
- 시가
- 16.06
- Bid
- 15.95
- Ask
- 16.25
- 저가
- 15.79
- 고가
- 16.10
- 볼륨
- 64
- 일일 변동
- 0.13%
- 월 변동
- -1.30%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.69%
- 년간 변동율
- 12.56%