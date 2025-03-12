QuotesSections
FRBA: First Bank

16.40 USD 0.18 (1.09%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FRBA exchange rate has changed by -1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.31 and at a high of 16.57.

Follow First Bank dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
16.31 16.57
Year Range
12.74 17.38
Previous Close
16.58
Open
16.57
Bid
16.40
Ask
16.70
Low
16.31
High
16.57
Volume
59
Daily Change
-1.09%
Month Change
-1.86%
6 Months Change
11.64%
Year Change
10.66%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev