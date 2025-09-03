货币 / EPD
EPD: Enterprise Products Partners L.P
31.77 USD 0.02 (0.06%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EPD汇率已更改0.06%。当日，交易品种以低点31.66和高点31.88进行交易。
关注Enterprise Products Partners L.P动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
EPD新闻
日范围
31.66 31.88
年范围
27.77 34.63
- 前一天收盘价
- 31.75
- 开盘价
- 31.81
- 卖价
- 31.77
- 买价
- 32.07
- 最低价
- 31.66
- 最高价
- 31.88
- 交易量
- 4.131 K
- 日变化
- 0.06%
- 月变化
- -0.97%
- 6个月变化
- -6.94%
- 年变化
- 9.10%
