EPD: Enterprise Products Partners L.P
32.05 USD 0.28 (0.88%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EPD para hoje mudou para 0.88%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 31.77 e o mais alto foi 32.21.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Enterprise Products Partners L.P. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
31.77 32.21
Faixa anual
27.77 34.63
- Fechamento anterior
- 31.77
- Open
- 31.77
- Bid
- 32.05
- Ask
- 32.35
- Low
- 31.77
- High
- 32.21
- Volume
- 7.482 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.88%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.09%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -6.12%
- Mudança anual
- 10.06%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh